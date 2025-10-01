Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto gains on posting 9% YoY rise in Sept'25 auto sales

Bajaj Auto gains on posting 9% YoY rise in Sept'25 auto sales

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Bajaj Auto rose 1.45% to Rs 8801.90 after the company has reported 9% increase in total auto sales for September 2025, selling 5.10 lakh units as against 4.69 lakh units sold in September 2024.

Domestic sales aggregated to 2.73 lakh units (up 5% YoY) and exports added up to 1.57 lakh units (up 12% YoY).

Two-wheeler sales rose by 8% to 4.30 lakh units and commercial vehicle sales jumped by 15% to 0.79 lakh units in September 2025 over September 2024.

On a year-to-date, Bajaj Auto has registered total auto sales of 24.05 lakh units as against sales of 23.23 lakh units recorded in the same period last year.

 

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The company had reported 5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2,096 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,988 crore in Q1 FY25. For the quarter, the company declared revenue of Rs 12,584 crore, a growth of 6% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

