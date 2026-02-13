Biocon consolidated net profit rises 472.91% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 4123.00 croreNet profit of Biocon rose 472.91% to Rs 143.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 4123.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3773.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4123.003773.00 9 OPM %20.2219.93 -PBDT740.90563.20 32 PBT225.60137.80 64 NP143.8025.10 473
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Vashu Bhagnani Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST