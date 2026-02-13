Biocon consolidated net profit rises 472.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 4123.00 crore

Net profit of Biocon rose 472.91% to Rs 143.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 4123.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3773.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4123.003773.0020.2219.93740.90563.20225.60137.80143.8025.10

