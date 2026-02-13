Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon consolidated net profit rises 472.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Biocon consolidated net profit rises 472.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 4123.00 crore

Net profit of Biocon rose 472.91% to Rs 143.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 4123.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3773.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4123.003773.00 9 OPM %20.2219.93 -PBDT740.90563.20 32 PBT225.60137.80 64 NP143.8025.10 473

Vashu Bhagnani Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Available Finance consolidated net profit rises 28.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Intec Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

