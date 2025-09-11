Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon inaugurates its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey

Biocon inaugurates its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Biocon announced the inauguration of its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, by its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc (BGI).

Biocon acquired the Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility from Eywa Pharma Inc. in 2023 and has since invested over USD 30 million to establish a state-of-the-art plant with an annual production capacity of 2 billion tablets. A few products have already been commercialized from the site, with several more in the pipeline. This investment helps Biocon diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen its supply chain and accelerate the expansion of its global footprint.

The Cranbury facility represents a strategic advancement for the Company's U.S. operations, enabling faster access to essential therapies, enhanced supply reliability and a stronger connection with partners and healthcare providers, ultimately benefitting patients across the United States.

 

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group, said, Biocon's first U.S. FDA approved formulations facility in New Jersey marks a new chapter in our journey of global expansion. More than a milestone, it is a reaffirmation of our purpose to serve patients wherever they are. Governor Phil Murphy's presence at the inauguration highlights the importance of Biocon's role in fostering innovation, creating job opportunities, and strengthening the U.S. healthcare ecosystem. This facility reflects our long-term commitment to deeper engagement with healthcare providers, innovators, and communities to build a healthier and equitable future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

H.M. Electro Mech secures Rs 16-cr solar project order

H.M. Electro Mech secures Rs 16-cr solar project order

Sheela Foam receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Sheela Foam receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Punjab & Sind Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Punjab & Sind Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Rajesh Power wins order of Rs 143 cr from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company

Rajesh Power wins order of Rs 143 cr from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company

PB Fintech allots 50,082 equity shares under ESOP

PB Fintech allots 50,082 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal UpdatesWho is Larry EllisonApple Iphone 17 SeriesGST ReformsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon