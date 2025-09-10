Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PB Fintech allots 50,082 equity shares under ESOP

PB Fintech allots 50,082 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
PB Fintech has allotted 50,082 equity shares under ESOP on 10 September 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 91,85,14,564/- consisting of 45,92,57,282 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 91,86,14,728/- consisting of 45,93,07,364 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Faze Three surges for third straight day; up over 51% in one month

INR recovers from record low levels; Weak dollar and foreign fund inflows aid

Sensex, Nifty end higher on easing US-India tensions, Fed rate cut hopes

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.63%

Urban Company IPO subscribed 3.13 times

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

