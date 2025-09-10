Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheela Foam receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Sheela Foam receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Sheela Foam announced that the company has received a Long-Term Issuer Rating and ratings on its debt instruments from India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) as under:

Issuer rating - IND AA/ Stable (affirmed)
Bank loan facilities Rs 2000 crore - IND AA/ Stable / IND A1+ (assigned)
Bank loan facilities Rs 5000 crore - IND AA/ Stable / IND A1+ (affirmed)

Non convertible debentures Rs 7,250 crore - IND AA/ Stable (affirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Punjab & Sind Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Punjab & Sind Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Rajesh Power wins order of Rs 143 cr from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company

Rajesh Power wins order of Rs 143 cr from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company

PB Fintech allots 50,082 equity shares under ESOP

PB Fintech allots 50,082 equity shares under ESOP

Faze Three surges for third straight day; up over 51% in one month

Faze Three surges for third straight day; up over 51% in one month

INR recovers from record low levels; Weak dollar and foreign fund inflows aid

INR recovers from record low levels; Weak dollar and foreign fund inflows aid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon