Biocon Ltd soars 1.22%, rises for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 260.85, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.81% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 260.85, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. Biocon Ltd has dropped around 3.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18809.45, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 261.15, up 0.67% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 28.81% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News