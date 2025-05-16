Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA nod for anticoagulant medication Rivaroxaban

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Biocon said that its subsidiary Biocon Pharma has received approval for its ANDA for Rivaroxaban Tablets USP from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), for various strengths.

Rivaroxaban is a prescription medication used in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, to reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in nonvalvular atrial fibrillation.

"The approval will further strengthen Biocons portfolio of vertically integrated drug products, the company said in a statement.

Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company engaged in the production of therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small-molecule APIs in India and several key global markets, as well as generic formulations in the US, Europe, & key emerging markets.

 

The company's consolidated net profit surged 154.24% to Rs 344.50 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 135.50 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 12.76% YoY to Rs 4,417 crore during the period under review.

The scrip rose 0.89% to currently trade at Rs 341.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

