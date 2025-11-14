Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 461.83% to Rs 13.54 croreNet profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 461.83% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.542.41 462 OPM %0.894.98 -PBDT0.180.13 38 PBT0.110.03 267 NP0.080.02 300
