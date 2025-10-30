Birla Cable standalone net profit declines 65.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.11% to Rs 176.07 croreNet profit of Birla Cable declined 65.50% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 176.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 181.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales176.07181.72 -3 OPM %4.095.15 -PBDT5.046.44 -22 PBT1.022.61 -61 NP0.692.00 -66
