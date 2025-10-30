Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Services Sector Index falls 0.84%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Services Sector Index falls 0.84%

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Nifty Services Sector index closed down 0.84% at 33509.65 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped 1.93%, Bharti Airtel Ltd shed 1.63% and Avenue Supermarts Ltd slipped 1.61%. The Nifty Services Sector index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 6.31% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 0.77% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 0.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.68% to close at 25877.85 while the SENSEX has slid 0.70% to close at 84404.46 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Studds Accessories IPO subscribed 1.54 times

Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit rises 47.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit rises 14.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 4.29% in the September 2025 quarter

OCCL standalone net profit rises 15.71% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

