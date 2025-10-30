Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit rises 47.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Sales decline 4.22% to Rs 83.78 crore

Net profit of Jet Freight Logistics rose 47.46% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 83.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales83.7887.47 -4 OPM %3.333.44 -PBDT1.791.71 5 PBT1.321.15 15 NP0.870.59 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

