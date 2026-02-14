Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 60.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 57.55 crore

Net profit of Birla Precision Technologies rose 60.64% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 57.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.57.5556.8007.242.673.421.641.841.510.94

