Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 60.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 57.55 croreNet profit of Birla Precision Technologies rose 60.64% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 57.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales57.5556.80 1 OPM %07.24 -PBDT2.673.42 -22 PBT1.641.84 -11 NP1.510.94 61
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST