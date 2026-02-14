Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 29.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 29.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales rise 175.98% to Rs 59.97 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises rose 29.59% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 175.98% to Rs 59.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales59.9721.73 176 OPM %20.066.35 -PBDT17.194.15 314 PBT13.233.01 340 NP6.705.17 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

