Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 29.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises rose 29.59% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 175.98% to Rs 59.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.59.9721.7320.066.3517.194.1513.233.016.705.17

