Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 29.59% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 175.98% to Rs 59.97 croreNet profit of Jaykay Enterprises rose 29.59% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 175.98% to Rs 59.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales59.9721.73 176 OPM %20.066.35 -PBDT17.194.15 314 PBT13.233.01 340 NP6.705.17 30
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST