Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.02% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 290.63 croreNet profit of Grauer & Weil (India) declined 25.02% to Rs 32.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 290.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 274.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales290.63274.80 6 OPM %13.3119.04 -PBDT50.1163.68 -21 PBT43.9757.97 -24 NP32.3343.12 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST