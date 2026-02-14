Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 290.63 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) declined 25.02% to Rs 32.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 290.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 274.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.290.63274.8013.3119.0450.1163.6843.9757.9732.3343.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News