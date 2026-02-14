Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 770.36 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 40.44% to Rs 54.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 770.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 814.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.770.36814.5510.969.7691.8370.8581.9061.3654.0738.50

