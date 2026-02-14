Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 770.36 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 40.44% to Rs 54.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 770.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 814.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales770.36814.55 -5 OPM %10.969.76 -PBDT91.8370.85 30 PBT81.9061.36 33 NP54.0738.50 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

