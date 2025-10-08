Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birlasoft appoints Komal Jain as CEO - Americas

Birlasoft appoints Komal Jain as CEO - Americas

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Birlasoft has announced the appointment of Komal Jain as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Americas. He will be based in Dallas, Texas.

Komal will lead Birlasoft's business across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America, with a focus on accelerating growth and strengthening client partnerships. He will also shape the company's innovation agenda and drive strategic investments to further enhance its market leadership. With more than two decades of leadership experience in technology, business strategy, sales, global marketing, and entrepreneurship, Komal brings deep expertise in helping enterprises navigate disruption, embrace complex technology shifts, and accelerate innovation. He helps CXOs to translate transformation into tangible outcomes by combining innovation with purpose and agility with trust.

 

Before joining Birlasoft, Komal served as Senior Vice President and Head of the High-Tech, Media, and Entertainment vertical at Infosys, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth and expanding market presence across fast-evolving industries.

Komal holds a Master's in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and a Bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches Digital Personal Loan offer for salaried professionals

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches Digital Personal Loan offer for salaried professionals

MSMEs are true engines of India's inclusive growth, provide employment to nearly 30 crore people

MSMEs are true engines of India's inclusive growth, provide employment to nearly 30 crore people

WeWork India Management IPO ends with 1.15 times subscription

WeWork India Management IPO ends with 1.15 times subscription

BSE SME Sunsky Logistics IPO delivers a smooth takeoff on market debut

BSE SME Sunsky Logistics IPO delivers a smooth takeoff on market debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon