MSMEs are true engines of India's inclusive growth, provide employment to nearly 30 crore people

MSMEs are true engines of India's inclusive growth, provide employment to nearly 30 crore people

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Dr Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, has stated that MSMEs are the true engines of Indias inclusive growth and employment generation. India today has over 6.9 crore registered MSMEs on the Udyam portal, providing employment to nearly 30 crore people. Our goal is to add another 4 crore MSMEs to this ecosystem in the next four to five years, he said. Addressing the 11th Edition of the FICCI CMSME Summit 2025 on the theme Future Ready MSMEs: Digital, Green, and Inclusive, Dr Rajneesh underlined that the focus on technology, sustainability, competitiveness, and access to finance is critical to make MSMEs future ready. MSMEs are spread across Tier 2, 3, 4, and 5 towns and have become the backbone of Indias resilient and geographically inclusive growth story, he noted.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

