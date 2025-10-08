Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

JSW Cement has commissioned vide its subsidiary Shiva cement, a new state-of-the-art cement grinding unit at Sambalpur in Odisha.

In keeping with the company's strategy to strengthen its market presence in eastern India with an objective of meeting the growing demand in the region, the new facility has been funded and supervised by its majority-owned subsidiary Shiva Cement, vide a commercial arrangement with Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL), with a capacity to produce 1.0 MTPA exclusively for use and consumption by Shiva Cement. With this, the total installed capacity of JSW Cement, including that of its subsidiaries goes up to 21.6 MTPA.

 

Shiva Cement has its manufacturing facility strategically located at the geographical border of three Indian states - Odisha, Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand with close proximity to the raw materials required for the production.

JSW Cement continues to make progress on its approved expansion program to develop a pan India presence and reach 41.85 MTPA of grinding capacity along with 13.04 MTPA of clinker capacity. Work on the Nagaur integrated unit in Rajasthan, comprising 3.30 MTPA clinker capacity and 3.5 MTPA grinding capacity is expected to be commissioned as per plan. The Company continues to have lowest carbon dioxide emission intensity in the industry, with emission intensity of 277 kg CO2 per ton of cementitious materials in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches Digital Personal Loan offer for salaried professionals

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches Digital Personal Loan offer for salaried professionals

MSMEs are true engines of India's inclusive growth, provide employment to nearly 30 crore people

MSMEs are true engines of India's inclusive growth, provide employment to nearly 30 crore people

WeWork India Management IPO ends with 1.15 times subscription

WeWork India Management IPO ends with 1.15 times subscription

BSE SME Sunsky Logistics IPO delivers a smooth takeoff on market debut

BSE SME Sunsky Logistics IPO delivers a smooth takeoff on market debut

Godrej Consumer Products anticipates mid-single digit revenue growth in Q2

Godrej Consumer Products anticipates mid-single digit revenue growth in Q2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon