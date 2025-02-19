Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BJP sweeps Gujarat local body polls

BJP sweeps Gujarat local body polls

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The BJP has secured a resounding victory in the Gujarat local body polls, winning 62 out of 68 municipalities, all three taluka panchayats, and the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC), where it claimed 48 out of 60 seats.

Congress improved its tally to 11 municipalities but lost significant ground, managing only one municipality in Devbhumi Dwarka. AAP failed to secure any taluka panchayat or JMC seats but won 27 civic body seats.

In the Gujarat local body elections, the BJP dominated by winning 1,341 of the 1,840 municipality seats, while Congress secured 252, Independents 151, BSP 43, AAP 27, and others 8. In the three taluka panchayats, BJP claimed 55 of 78 seats, with Congress getting 17 and Independents 6. The saffron party also won all three municipal corporation seats in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Bhavnagar, swept all nine district panchayat seats, and secured 73 out of 88 taluka panchayat seats, leaving Congress with 12, AAP with 2, and one for an Independent.

 

State BJP president C.R. Paatil credited the leadership of PM Modi, Amit Shah, and CM Bhupendra Patel for the partys success.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

