BLB standalone net profit rises 284.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 498.35% to Rs 236.05 crore

Net profit of BLB rose 284.51% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 498.35% to Rs 236.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.