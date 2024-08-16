BLB standalone net profit rises 284.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 498.35% to Rs 236.05 croreNet profit of BLB rose 284.51% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 498.35% to Rs 236.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales236.0539.45 498 OPM %5.218.52 -PBDT12.042.97 305 PBT12.012.92 311 NP8.692.26 285
