Sofcom Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3900.00% to Rs 6.00 croreNet loss of Sofcom Systems reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3900.00% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.000.15 3900 OPM %-1.6773.33 -PBDT-0.100.11 PL PBT-0.100.11 PL NP-0.100.11 PL
