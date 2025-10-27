Monday, October 27, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News /

Blue Cloud Softech empaneled as 5G FWA system integrator across India

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced a major empanelment that will position the company to provide 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) and 5G internet leased line (ILL) services across India.

The company has been officially empaneled as a national level system integrator by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), as per communication from the BSNL AP Circle.

This empanelment, valid for five years (from 08 August 2025, to 07 August 2030), authorizes BCSSL to establish and maintain customer private networks within the BSNL AP Telecom Circle.

Separately, an Empanelment Agreement dated July 31, 2025, confirms that BSNL has empaneled BCSSL as a 5G FWA Partner. Under this agreement, BCSSL will provide Internet Leased Line services to enterprises and other entities on a revenue-sharing basis.

 

This partnership is valid for 60 months (until 30 July 2030), with provisions for extension. The revenue will be shared between BCSSL and BSNL, with the sharing ratio ranging up to 70:30 (BCSSL: BSNL) based on monthly business volume.

This strategic move capitalizes on the rapidly growing Indian 5G FWA market. Recent reports by TRAI, Statista, and other market research firms highlight that the sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 35%, with revenues expected to surpass $1.5 billion (Rs 12,500 crore) by 2027.

This robust growth is fueled by Indias rapid digital adoption, expanding industrial sectors, and smart city initiatives. Analysts suggest that 5G FWA is a transformative solution well-suited to bridge connectivity gaps, particularly in underserved regions.

Statista forecasts that the user base for FWA will exceed 30 million households by 2026, underscoring the vast potential for service providers in India's evolving digital ecosystem.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is a AI & Cybersecurity company focused on delivering innovative IT and IT-enabled services across global markets, with a strong foundation in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and enterprise solutions.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 37.31% to Rs 14.39 crore despite a 10.89% decline fall in revenue to Rs 206.05 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.13% to currently trade at Rs 23.94 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

