Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Mphasis announced the launch of Mphasis NeoIP, a breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, integrating multiple Mphasis.ai innovative solutions, designed for continuous enterprise transformation and differentiating competitive advantage. The platform perpetually rewires core systems, turning enterprise knowledge across legacy systems, data and operations driving intelligent engineering. At the core of NeoIP is this living breathing layer of connected enterprise understanding, that unifies data, systems, and processes to proactively optimize, modernize, and transform business and IT operations.

NeoIP enables organizations continuously evolve, rather than through one-time transformation programs, by making enterprise knowledge machine understandable. NeoIP automates complex decisions, predicts and prevents issues before they occur and drives sustained innovation. It empowers CIOs and business leaders to shift left, embedding intelligence early in the software and operations lifecycle to create self-healing, resource efficient systems that learn and improve over time. In addition, it integrates evergreen business intelligence with AI-assisted implementation, fostering continuous learning and evolution with every subsequent initiative. The platform creates a connected, data-centric environment where AI and human teams collaborate to plan, build, and manage transformation.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

