Supreme Petrochem drops after Q2 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Supreme Petrochem declined 3.19% to Rs 780.25 after the company's standalone net profit fell 46.6% to Rs 48.20 crore on 27% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,094.62 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 46.6% YoY to Rs 65.14 crore in Q2 September 2025.

EBITDA dropped 39.1% to Rs 864 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,418 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced 157 bps to 7.85% in Q2 FY26 as against 9.42% in Q2 FY25.

Volumes declined to 76,962 MT in Q2 FY26 as compared with 81,566 MT in corresponding quarter last year.

 

On half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit tumbled 39.2% to Rs 129.12 crore on 19.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 2,477.36 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for FY26. The company has fixed the record date as Friday, 31 October 2025 for the foresaid interim dividend.

Supreme Petrochem (SPL) is engaged in the styrenics business and manufactures Polystyrene (PS), expandable polystyrene (EPS), masterbatches and compounds of styrenics and other polymers, as well as extruded polystyrene insulation boards (XPS). The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Amdoshi, District Raigad, Maharashtra, and Manali New Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

