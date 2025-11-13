Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 35.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 252.92 croreNet profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 35.86% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 252.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 235.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales252.92235.27 8 OPM %9.417.46 -PBDT23.5515.85 49 PBT22.1415.57 42 NP15.4211.35 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content