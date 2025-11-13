Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 35.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 35.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 252.92 crore

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 35.86% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 252.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 235.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales252.92235.27 8 OPM %9.417.46 -PBDT23.5515.85 49 PBT22.1415.57 42 NP15.4211.35 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MSTC consolidated net profit rises 14.60% in the September 2025 quarter

MSTC consolidated net profit rises 14.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sundrop Brands reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sundrop Brands reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shardul Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shardul Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Emergent Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Emergent Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 28.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 28.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon