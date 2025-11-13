Emergent Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 145.57% to Rs 122.86 croreNet Loss of Emergent Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 145.57% to Rs 122.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales122.8650.03 146 OPM %-0.50-2.66 -PBDT-0.220 0 PBT-0.27-0.02 -1250 NP-0.20-0.02 -900
