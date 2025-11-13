Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 28.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 968.00 croreNet profit of Elgi Equipments rose 28.17% to Rs 121.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 968.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 868.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales968.00868.86 11 OPM %14.4516.29 -PBDT187.70149.55 26 PBT167.00130.69 28 NP121.4094.72 28
