MSTC consolidated net profit rises 14.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 85.01 croreNet profit of MSTC rose 14.60% to Rs 47.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 85.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales85.0171.92 18 OPM %58.6853.91 -PBDT67.1860.03 12 PBT64.5157.38 12 NP47.5041.45 15
