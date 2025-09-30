Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Dart Express soars on shipment price hike plan

Blue Dart Express soars on shipment price hike plan

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Blue Dart Express surged 7.58% to Rs 6000 after the company announced the average shipment price hike of 9% to 12%, depending on product variabilities and the customer's shipping profile, effective from 1st January 2026.

This pricing adjustment is essential to maintaining the companys high standards of speed, reliability, and customer-centric solutions, while addressing the impacts of inflationary pressures, escalating airline costs, and the complexities of global supply chains.

To support new customers and encourage business growth, those signing up between October 1st and December 31st, 2025, will not be impacted by the upcoming general price increase(GPI).

Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart Express, said, At Blue Dart, our commitment has always been to deliver excellence building a future-ready logistics ecosystem. The General Price Increase enables us to continue investing in advanced technology, greener logistics, and network expansion, ensuring that our customers experience unmatched reliability and speed. We will exempt all customers onboarded between October and December 2025, hereby reaffirming our promise to support businesses in scaling seamlessly with us, even amidst global challenges.

 

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company. The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.59% to Rs 48.83 crore despite of 7.39% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,441.92 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

