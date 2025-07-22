Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 340.95, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.49% rally in NIFTY and a 13.12% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 340.95, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25087.55. The Sensex is at 82271.26, up 0.09%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 8.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36248.55, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.33 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 336.55, down 0.66% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 11.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.49% rally in NIFTY and a 13.12% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 10.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
