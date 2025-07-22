Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Textiles slips after Q1 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 207 cr

Vardhman Textiles slips after Q1 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 207 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Vardhman Textiles declined 1.67% to Rs 492.45 after the company reported a 13.14% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 207.17 crore, despite a 3.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,385.66 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 276.11 crore, down by 11.52% from Rs 312.05 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 5.62% year on year to Rs 2,191.91 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 221.93 crore (up 1.26% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 22.53 crore (up 26.79% YoY) during the period under review.

 

In Q1 FY26, revenue from textiles jumped 3.17% YoY to Rs 2,342.32 crore, while acrylic fiber stood at Rs 69.38 crore, up 21.61% YoY.

Total production of yarn added 2.6% to 68,639 metric tons in Q1 FY26 compared with 66,881 metric tons in Q1 FY25. Total sales jumped 3.7% YoY to 65,329 metric tons in Q1 FY26.

Total sales of grey fabric fell 2.9% to 497 MT in Q1 FY26 as against 512 MT in Q1 FY25. Total production declined 5.3% YoY to 496 MT in Q1 FY26.

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs down; PSBs, pharma, realty drag; Eternal up15%

IPO

Savy Infra IPO sees strong demand on Day 2; check subscription data, GMP

Kanwar Yatra, Kanwariya, Kanwariyas, Kanwar

SC refuses to stay QR code directive for eateries along Kanwar Yatra route

Patrik Antoni to be new CEO of Ikea India as Susanne Pulverer resigns

Patrik Antoni to be new CEO of Ikea India as Susanne Pulverer resigns

Colgate, toothpaste

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 FY26 result: Profit declines 12% due to subdued demand

Total sales of processed fabric rose 2.7% to 418 MT in Q1 FY26 from 407 MT in Q1 FY25. Total production fell 2.8% to 410 MT in Q1 FY26 as against 422 MT in Q1 FY25.

Vardhman Textiles is engaged in the business of manufacturing yarn, fabric, acrylic fiber, and garments. Over the years, the group has developed as a business conglomerate with a presence in India and in 75 countries across the globe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slips for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Market trade sideways; media shares under pressure

Market trade sideways; media shares under pressure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon