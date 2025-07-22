Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2800.2, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.66% in last one year as compared to a 2.49% rally in NIFTY and a 7.87% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2800.2, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25087.55. The Sensex is at 82271.26, up 0.09%.Mphasis Ltd has gained around 4.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37031.75, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43997 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.1 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2807.2, up 0.02% on the day. Mphasis Ltd tumbled 4.66% in last one year as compared to a 2.49% rally in NIFTY and a 7.87% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slips for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Market trade sideways; media shares under pressure

Market trade sideways; media shares under pressure

Tata Communications collaborates with Amazon Web Services

Tata Communications collaborates with Amazon Web Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon