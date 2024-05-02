Blue Star consolidated net profit declines 28.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.83% to Rs 3327.77 croreNet profit of Blue Star declined 28.73% to Rs 160.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 225.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.83% to Rs 3327.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2623.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.62% to Rs 414.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 400.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 9685.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7977.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content