Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bluspring Enterprises climbs as Tata MF ups stake via bulk deal

Bluspring Enterprises climbs as Tata MF ups stake via bulk deal

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Bluspring Enterprises rose 2.52% to Rs 87.20 after Tata Mutual Fund increased its holding in the facility management company through a bulk deal on 16 September 2025.

According to BSE data, Tata MF purchased an additional 11.38 lakh shares, representing a 0.76 percent stake, at Rs 79.50 apiece, aggregating to Rs 9.04 crore.

As of June 2025, Tata MF already held 75.88 lakh shares or a 5.09 percent stake in Bluspring Enterprises.

Bengaluru-based Bluspring operates across facility and food services, telecom and industrials, security solutions, and Foundit, an AI-powered white-collar job placement platform.

The company is a demerged entity of Quess Corp and made its market debut on 11 June 2025, listing at Rs 89 per share following a strategic restructuring.

 

On a consolidated basis, Bluspring Enterprises reported adjusted net loss of Rs 6 crore in Q1 June 2025, lower than adjusted net loss of Rs 17 crore Q4 March 2025. Revenue fell 1% QoQ to Rs 797 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Markolines Pavement Tech gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from NCC

Markolines Pavement Tech gains on bagging Rs 4-cr order from NCC

Volumes jump at KNR Constructions Ltd counter

Volumes jump at KNR Constructions Ltd counter

Power Grid successfully bids for 765 kV D/c inter-state transmission project

Power Grid successfully bids for 765 kV D/c inter-state transmission project

TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyValorant Patch 11.06 UpdatesLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon