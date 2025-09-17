Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

State Bank of India, Vedanta and HDFC Bank were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,422 a premium of 91.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,330.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 91.15 points or 0.36% to 25,330.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.24% to 10.25.

State Bank of India, Vedanta and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

 

Havells India receives offer for allotment of additional land adjacent to its Alwar unit

Standard Glass Lining Technology incorporates subsidiary - 'Standard Scigenics'

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; PSU bank shares rally

Prime Minister highlights Comprehensive and Global Partnership between India and US

Hyundai Motor India hits record high after signing wage pact with employees' union

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

