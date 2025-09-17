Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended slightly lower as the yen held close to its highest level since July 24 amid divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations.

A government report released earlier today showed that Japan's trade deficit widened sharply from Y118.4 billion to Y242.5 billion in August.

Japanese 20-year bond yields fell after an auction of that tenor drew the strongest demand since 2020.

The Bank of Japan meets on Friday to decide on interest rates but no change in policy is expected due to uncertainties over the domestic political situation and the effects of U.S. tariffs.

The Nikkei average ended 0.25 percent lower at 44,790.38, slipping from a record high reached in the previous session. The broader Topix index fell 0.71 percent to 3,145.83.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian shares end mixed, China benchmark rise 0.37%

Asian shares end mixed, China benchmark rise 0.37%

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Havells India receives offer for allotment of additional land adjacent to its Alwar unit

Havells India receives offer for allotment of additional land adjacent to its Alwar unit

Standard Glass Lining Technology incorporates subsidiary - 'Standard Scigenics'

Standard Glass Lining Technology incorporates subsidiary - 'Standard Scigenics'

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; PSU bank shares rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; PSU bank shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyValorant Patch 11.06 UpdatesLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon