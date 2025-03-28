Hyundai announces inclusion in major capital market indices on NSE and BSE

Hyundai Motor India (NSE: HYUNDAI, BSE: 544274), today announced share inclusion in the NIFTY Next 50, NIFTY 100, NIFTY 500, S&P BSE 500 and other key capital market indices. HMIL commenced trading on the Indian stock markets since its listing on 22 October 2024.
Commenting on this accomplishment, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director - HMIL said, As a listed entity, we are elated to cross yet another important milestone. By becoming a part of prestigious Indian capital market indices such as the NIFTY Next 50 and S&P BSE 500, we have fortified HMIL's standing in the Indian stock exchanges, reinforcing its market presence and credibility. As India grows, HMIL will continue to grow intrinsically with it, along with a constant focus on driving innovation, improving operational efficiencies, and making strategic investments that will strengthen our business outlook and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy.
National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has included Hyundai Motor India in its coveted NIFTY Next 50 index, Broad Market Indices & Thematic Indices. In the recent Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) rejig which took place on 28 February 2025, HMIL was the only large cap from India to be included to the MSCI Global Standard Index.
HMIL is also included in several indices of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as under:
Effective 28 March 2025 on NSE, NIFTY Next 50, NIFTY 100, NIFTY 200, NIFTY 500, NIFTY Large Midcap 250, NIFTY Total Market (broad based indices); and NIFTY EV & New Age Automotive, NIFTY India Manufacturing, NIFTY India New Age Consumption, NIFTY MNC, NIFTY Rural, NIFTY Transportation & Logistics (thematic indices).
Effective 24 March 2025 on BSE, BSE 500, BSE All Cap, BSE Large Cap, BSE Large Midcap (broad based indices); BSE Consumer Discretionary (sector and industry index); and BSE Quality Index, BSE Select IPO (strategy indices).
