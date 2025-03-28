Friday, March 28, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals introduces new range of air coolers

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals introduces new range of air coolers

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has introduced its latest air cooler range - the Aura, Avancer, and Jedi series. These new models ensure superior cooling, offering quick relief and enhanced comfort during the sweltering months.

Speaking about the new launch, Malhar Vadke, Vice President - Large Domestic Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals said., At Crompton, we have always believed in delivering meaningful innovations that solve everyday challenges while upholding our promise of quality and reliability. With summers becoming increasingly intense, the need for effective and dependable cooling solutions has never been greater. Our new Aura, Avancer and Jedi series air coolers are designed with this in mind powerful airflow, enhanced portability, durability and everyday convenience. Built with durable materials and advanced features, this range reflects Crompton's commitment to creating products that deliver genuine value and stand the test of time. Whether it's helping families enjoy peaceful nights or making everyday living more comfortable, even during the peak of summer, these coolers are built to keep homes refreshingly cool throughout the season.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hyundai announces inclusion in major capital market indices on NSE and BSE

Hyundai announces inclusion in major capital market indices on NSE and BSE

Sensex slips 191 pts after volatile trade, Nifty ends below 23,550; NSE VIX drops 4.37%

Sensex slips 191 pts after volatile trade, Nifty ends below 23,550; NSE VIX drops 4.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.29%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.29%

Net claims of non-residents on India rise by US$11 billion during Q3FY25

Net claims of non-residents on India rise by US$11 billion during Q3FY25

India's services export earnings up 11.6% on year, services imports fall around 5%

India's services export earnings up 11.6% on year, services imports fall around 5%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon