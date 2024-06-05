Board of Ace Software Exports approves rights issue of Rs 50 cr

At meeting held on 05 June 2024

1. Increase in authorised share capital from Rs 11 crore to Rs 15 crore.

2. Raising up to Rs 50 crore via rights issue.

3. Further investment of Rs 12.90 crore for acquisition of balance 60% stake in Ace Infoway.

The Board of Ace Software Exports at its meeting held on 05 June 2024 has approved the following: