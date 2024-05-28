Vishnu Prakash R Punglia jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 68% YoY

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia rallied 6.13% to Rs 185.20 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 67.82% to Rs 67.13 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 40 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax jumped to Rs 90.70 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 54 crore in Q4 FY23, recording the growth of 67.96%.

Total expenses increased 41.38% YoY to Rs 570 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 168.11 crore (up 6.12% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 9.88 crore (up 24.43% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 14.60 crore (up 49.74% YoY) during the period under review.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various infrastructure projects for the Central and state government, autonomous bodies, and private bodies across nine states and one Union territory in India.

Revenue from operations increased 44.22% YoY to Rs 657.20 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.