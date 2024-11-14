Board of Agro Tech Foods approves change in company name

At meeting held on 14 November 2024The Board of Agro Tech Foods at its meeting held on 14 November 2024 has approved the change in company name from Agro Tech Foods to Sundrop Brands or any other name as may be available and approved by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and consequential alteration in Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company to give effect to the change of name of the Company, subject to the shareholders' approval.
