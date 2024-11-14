Business Standard
Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 341.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 341.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Sales rise 70.71% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade rose 341.03% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 70.71% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.391.40 71 OPM %-77.8237.14 -PBDT2.320.55 322 PBT2.300.52 342 NP1.720.39 341

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

