Board of Arvind approves change in directorate and senior management

At meeting held on 06 May 2024

Appointment of Susheel Kaul (DIN: 08208011) as Managing Director of the Company designated as Managing Director & President (Textiles) with effect from 6 May 2024.

Appointment of Nilesh Mehta (DIN: 00199071) as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 12 May 2024.

Change in designation of Sanjay Lalbhai as Chairman from Chairman and Managing Director.

Change in designation of Punit Lalbhai as Vice Chairman from Vice Chairman and Executive Director.

Change in designation of Kulin Lalbhai as Vice Chairman from Executive Director.

The Board of Arvind at its meeting held on 06 May 2024 has approved the following changes: