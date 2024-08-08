Business Standard
Board of Bharat Forge approves fund raising up to Rs 2000 cr

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 08 August 2024
The Board of Bharat Forge at its meeting held on 08 August 2024 has approved raising up to Rs 2000 crore by way of issue of equity shares, debt issue, or any other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination of such securities by way of further public offer, rights issue, American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or any other method.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

