Board of ABB India approves investment of up to Rs 85 cr in process automation and electrification biz

At meeting held on 08 August 2024

Additionally, the Board has granted in-Principle approval for an investment of up to Rs 85 crore to expand, inter alia, the Company's operations in Process Automation and Electrification business areas at the aforementioned Premises.

The Board of ABB India at its meeting held on 08 August 2024 has approved the proposal to secure on lease approximately 6.41 acres of industrial land with warm shell factory, offices and other infrastructures, situated at Yentaganahalli Village Panchayath, Nelamangala Block, Bengaluru Rural District, Bengaluru (Premises) in line with the Company's overall growth and investment strategy.