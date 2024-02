On 26 February 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Canara Bank will meet on 26 February 2024 to seek in principle approval from the Board for Sub-Division/Split of the Equity Shares of the Bank subject to prior approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other Statutory/Regulatory/Government of India approvals, as may be required.