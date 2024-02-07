Sensex (    %)
                        
Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 2.5%, S&amp;P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.85%

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 7.12% over last one month compared to 4.24% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.64% rise in the SENSEX
Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 2.5% today to trade at Rs 2709.9. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.85% to quote at 6964.66. The index is up 4.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 2.45% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 2.03% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 111.57 % over last one year compared to the 20.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 7.12% over last one month compared to 4.24% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 333 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39281 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2720 on 07 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1186.45 on 16 Mar 2023.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

