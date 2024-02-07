Sensex (    %)
                        
Angel One's client base increases to 20.43 million

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Angel One's client base for month of January 2024 stood at 20.43 million, higher by 5% on MoM basis and 58.5% on YoY basis.
In the month of January 2024, the company's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) rose to Rs 43,87,900 crore, higher by 4.4% on MoM basis and 157.8% on YoY basis. Meanwhile, ADTO for F&O segment rose to 43,36,400 crore, higher by 4.4% on MoM basis and 159.3% on YoY basis.
During the month, Cash ADTO rose to Rs 8,100 crore, higher by 12.4% on MoM basis and 186% on YoY basis.
Commodity ADTO rose to Rs 36,000 crore, higher by 7.7% on MoM basis and 144.8% on YoY basis.
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

