Suraj Estate Developers launches new residential project in Mumbai

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Suraj Estate Developers has launched new value luxury / luxury residential project 'Suraj Lumina' at Veer Savarkar Marg, Mahim (West), Mumbai.
The said project lies under regulation 33(7) of DPCR in the Mumbai Region. The project comprises of 35 units including both 2BHK (ranging from 575 sq. ft to 622 sq. ft) and 3BHK (~882 sq.ft) configurations, with total saleable carpet area of 22,376 sq ft. The gross development value estimated from the project is close to Rs. 100 crore. The project is expected to be completed by December 2028.
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

