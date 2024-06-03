Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Capacite Infraprojects defers decision on raising Rs 100 cr via NCDs

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 03 June 2024
The Board of Capacite Infraprojects at its meeting held on 3 June 2024 considered raising funds up to Rs 100 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The Board deliberated the proposal in detail and has requested for some more information and possible modifications in the terms of NCDs and deferred the decision to be taken in future Board Meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon