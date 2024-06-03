Board of Capacite Infraprojects defers decision on raising Rs 100 cr via NCDs

At meeting held on 03 June 2024

The Board of Capacite Infraprojects at its meeting held on 3 June 2024 considered raising funds up to Rs 100 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The Board deliberated the proposal in detail and has requested for some more information and possible modifications in the terms of NCDs and deferred the decision to be taken in future Board Meeting.